No Determination On Who Bought Alcohol For Gretna Teens

Dec 31, 2019 @ 5:27am

(KFOR NEWS  December 31, 2019)   AP – Investigators are still trying to determine who provided alcohol to four high school girls killed in earlier this year when the car there were in ran off a county road south of Omaha and crashed in flames.

Sarpy County Sheriff, Jeff Davis, said Monday investigators think two school-age people may be the culprits, but authorities have been unable to prove so without a witness coming forward.  Authorities say the car the girls were in June 17 was traveling 90 mph before it hit a guardrail and burst into flames just over 3 miles west of Springfield.

