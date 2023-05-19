No Citation For Off-Duty Chief Deputy Involved in a Crash with a Nine-Year-Old Bicyclist

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 19)–Lincoln Police have completed their initial investigation into the May 10th crash where a 9-year-old girl on a bike was hit by a truck driven by off-duty Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin.

It happened in the area of NW 8th and West Jennifer Drive, where Houchin had briefly glanced down to change the dial on the radio. On Friday, LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said no citations will be issued, based on the accident circumstances, as they know them, in relation to applicable state law. Investigators had been looking for video evidence as part of their investigation, but ultimately didn’t find any.

Vollmer said if you are a witness to what happened and haven’t talked to police, you are encouraged to call 402-441-6000. Nine-year-old Janiece Moton is recovering from her injuries. A police crash report says Janiece was not wearing a helmet.