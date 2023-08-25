No Charges Will Be Filed In Connection to Rural Lincoln Man’s Death

LINCOLN–The investigation into a rural Lincoln man’s death in July 2022 has been completed, indicating criminal charges will not be filed “due to circumstances outside of law enforcement and the prosecution’s control,” the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Gene Oltman was found dead in his home near SW 40th and West “A” Street back on July 11, 2022. Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said in a release to KFOR News his office reviewed the medical records of the person of interest, including psychiatric records both prior to and after Mr. Oltman’s death. That included a competency evaluation and a forensic psychiatrist’s findings were consistent with what other medical professionals had found, which was the person suspected in Oltman’s death is not competent to stand trial.

Condon said because of this, his office doesn’t believe they can proceed with filing charges in the case.

Condon concluded by saying, “I want to thank the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication in completing this extensive investigation. My office’s decision has been shared with the Oltman family.”