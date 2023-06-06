Nita Strauss teams up with Dorothy for new ‘﻿The Call of the Void’﻿ song, “Victorious”

Nita Strauss has released a new song in collaboration with Dorothy called “Victorious.”

The track will appear on the guitar virtuoso’s upcoming solo album, The Call of the Void, due out July 7.

“‘Victorious’ is the anthem I always wanted, a song about inspiring change, marching forward relentlessly, being willing to save yourself instead of waiting for someone to do it for you, and never backing down from a fight,” Strauss says. “Dorothy was the perfect powerhouse voice and personality to stand and deliver, and knock this one out of the park.”

“I’m honored to be a part of ‘Victorious’ with my friend Nita Strauss,” Dorothy adds. “She is the embodiment of a bold, beautiful, strong woman. The song and video scream #GIRLPOWER and we know you’ll love it!”

You can listen to “Victorious” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The Call of the Void also features collaborations with artists including Alice Cooper, Disturbed‘s David Draiman and Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale.

Strauss will be touring in support of The Call of the Void in between dates playing guitar in Cooper’s band. She rejoined the “School’s Out” rocker’s live lineup this year after briefly leaving the group last year to play in Demi Lovato‘s touring band.

