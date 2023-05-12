Nita Strauss details new solo album, ﻿’The Call of the Void’

Nita Strauss has announced a new solo album called The Call of the Void.

The guitar virtuoso’s sophomore effort will arrive July 7. As opposed to Strauss’ debut record, 2018’s instrumental Controlled Chaos, The Call of the Void features a number of guest vocalists, including Alice Cooper and Disturbed‘s David Draiman, who appear on the previously released songs “Winner Takes All” and “Dead Inside,” respectively.

“I wanted the follow up to Controlled Chaos to be exciting, new, and fresh, to take listeners to a new place and take myself somewhere new as an artist too,” Strauss says. “We have some amazing collaborations on this album with incredible musicians, as well as the instrumental guitar music that first inspired me to play.”

Other guests who appear on The Call of the Void include Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale, Dorothy, Motionless in White‘s Chris Motionless, Lilith Czar, In Flames‘ Anders Fridén, Arch Enemy‘s Alissa White-Gluz and ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman.

You can listen to the Fridén collaboration, titled “The Golden Trail,” now via digital outlets.

Strauss will be playing a run of solo dates in between playing shows in Cooper’s band. She rejoined the “School’s Out” rocker’s live lineup this year after briefly leaving in 2022 to play in Demi Lovato‘s touring band.

Here’s the track list for The Call of the Void:

“Summer Storm”

“The Wolf You Feed” feat. Alissa White-Gluz

“Digital Bullets” feat. Chris Motionless

“Through the Noise” feat. Lzzy Hale

“Consume the Fire”

“Dead Inside” feat. David Draiman

“Victorious” feat. Dorothy

“Scorched”

“Momentum”

“The Golden Trail” feat. Anders Fridén

“Winner Takes All” feat. Alice Cooper

“Monster” feat. Lilith Czar

“Kintsugi”

“Surfacing” feat. Marty Friedman

