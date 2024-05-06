Nita Strauss & bandmate Josh Villalta get married

Nita Strauss and her longtime partner and bandmate Josh Villalta are now married.

The hard-rocking couple tied the knot on Saturday, May 4. Speaking with People, Strauss describes the ceremony as “our dark, romantic, heavy metal dream wedding.”

Alice Cooper and Demi Lovato, who’ve both played with Strauss in their live bands, were among the attendees, as was Disturbed‘s David Draiman.

According to People, Strauss and Villalta’s first dance was soundtracked by Extreme‘s “More than Words.” Strauss also performed during the festivities, shredding a guitar while rocking her wedding dress.

Villalta, who plays drums in Strauss’ live band, proposed to her onstage in July during a concert celebrating the release of her solo album, The Call of the Void.

“Josh has said many times over the last nine years, ‘We’ve been together so long, we’re already married,’” Strauss tells People. “And I’ve been the one saying, ‘No, we have to do the thing!’ So now we’ve truly done the thing, we’ve made it official, tied the knot, as long as we both shall live.”

