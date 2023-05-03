Nita Strauss announces solo headlining tour

Nita Strauss has announced a U.S. solo tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed the Summer Storm tour, kicks off June 13 in Nashville and wraps up July 14 in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NitaStrauss.com.

Along with the solo shows, Strauss will be reuniting with Alice Cooper on the road for his tour dates this year. She’s returning to her role as the guitarist in the shock rocker’s live band after taking a hiatus from the group last year to play in Demi Lovato‘s touring lineup.

Strauss and Cooper also collaborated in the studio for her song “Winner Takes All,” which dropped in March.

