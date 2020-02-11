Nissan LEAF rebate Extended Through March 31st
(KFOR NEWS February 11, 2020) The American Public Power Association and Nissan are extending their popular 2019 Nissan LEAF rebate for the second time.
From now through March 31, 2020, Lincoln Electric System customers are eligible for a $3,500 rebate toward the all-electric 2019 LEAF standard edition and $2,500 toward the ePlus edition. In addition to the public power rebate, customers also can get up to $7,500 in federal electric vehicle tax credits. That’s a possible $11,000 off the price of a new 2019 Nissan LEAF.
“This collaboration between Nissan and the American Public Power Association is incredibly valuable for LES customers. Another rebate extension only demonstrates the popularity of this promotion,” said Marc Shkolnick, manager of Energy Services at LES. “LES is proud to be a customer-owned, public power utility that is able to offer savings like this for our customers in the community.”
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, it costs about half as much, on average, to drive an electric vehicle compared to a similar conventional gasoline vehicle. Much of that lower cost is due to both the lower cost of fuel for EVs and the lower cost of maintenance associated with an electric motor. EVs also produce zero direct emissions, improving air quality, enhancing public health, and reducing environmental impacts. To learn more about the benefits of EVs, visit Energy.gov.
Customers interested in using this rebate can claim it by visiting LES.com/ev. There they can click the rebate flyer image, print and bring it into their local Nissan dealer along with proof of eligible residency and a current electric bill (or some other proof of being an LES customer).
READ MORE: