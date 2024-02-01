Nine-Game Diamond Deal Now Available From Nebraska Baseball

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 1)–Nine-game Diamond Deal ticket packages are now available for Nebraska baseball fans for the 2024 season.

Fans are able to choose nine games from any of the Huskers’ 27 home games in 2024. The home schedule includes non-conference series opponents South Alabama, Nicholls and New Mexico State and midweek contests against the likes of Creighton, Kansas State and Kansas. The Huskers welcome Ohio State on Friday-Sunday, April 5-7, before hosting Maryland, Iowa and Indiana.

Total price of the package is $90 for reserved seating and $54 for general admission. Outside of season tickets, the Diamond Deal gives fans the opportunity to buy reserved tickets before single-game tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 22. For more information on the Diamond Deal, visit Huskers.com/tickets.