The Lancaster County Courts are trying out “Night Court” with the first session last week. Night Court is to accommodate those who cannot make court during the day because of work and/or cannot afford babysitting. Sessions are held on the second floor of the Lancaster County Courthouse and runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The next schedules Night Court is June 27th. Custody issues will not be dealt with during Night Court.

