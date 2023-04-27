Nickelback, Wolfgang Van Halen, Myles Kennedy & more among upcoming guests on AXS TV’s ‘Power Hour’

Nickelback, Wolfgang Van Halen and Alter Bridge‘s Myles Kennedy are among the guests featured on upcoming episodes of the AXS TV show Power Hour.

The series, which features rock music news, videos and interviews, first premiered in February. It’ll return for an extended first season beginning Sunday, May 7, at 7 p.m. ET.

Other guests you can expect include Disturbed‘s David Draiman, Falling in Reverse‘s Ronnie Radke, Five Finger Death Punch‘s Ivan Moody, In This Moment‘s Maria Brink, Black Veil Brides‘ Andy Biersack, Motionless in White‘s Chris Motionless, Creed‘s Scott Stapp, Sevendust‘s Lajon Witherspoon and The Police‘s Stewart Copeland.

Additionally, Power Hour will be filming episodes at the upcoming Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

