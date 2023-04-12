Nickelback thanks Lizzo for saying band “gets way too much s***”

Nickelback may have a lot of haters, but Lizzo isn’t one of them.

In a tweet Tuesday, the Canadian rockers shared a past interview clip of the “Truth Hurts” star sharing her love for the ‘Back’s tune “How You Remind Me.”

“Why do people not like Nickelback?” Lizzo asks in the clip. “I feel like Nickelback gets way too much s***.”

“I think that this is a jam,” she adds of “How You Remind Me.” “It has a beautiful climax.”

Alongside the clip, Nickelback writes, “Thank you @lizzo for the kind words! Open invite any show any time.. maybe see you in Houston this summer?”

Nickelback released a new album, Get Rollin’, last November. They’ll launch a U.S. tour in support of the record alongside country star Brantley Gilbert in June.

