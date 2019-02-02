Nickelback Metal cover?

Nickelback is apparently trying to dip into metal. Bassist Mike Kroeger is a huge metal head himself. He says the he would love the band to do a Slayer cover album. Yes? No? or Hell NO? I know a lot of you despise Nickelback with a burning passion, but honestly I don’t know why? Let me know what you think of Nickelback and let me know if you would actually listen to a Nickelback Slayer cover album? I for one would give it a listen, while also cringing asking myself why the whole time. Get more information on the link above.

You can also find me on twitter!

Tweets by Roadie104