Nickelback documentary ‘﻿Hate to Love﻿’ to premiere on Veeps

The Nickelback documentary, Hate to Love, will be streaming via the platform Veeps on April 12.

For ticket info, visit Veeps.com/nickelback.

The film follows the Canadian rockers from their formation in the small town of Hanna, Alberta, through becoming arena-headlining rockstars and all the jokes and memes that came along with that.

Hate to Love premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. It debuted in theaters over two days in March.

