If you ever thought that Nickelback and Lana Del Rey share some musical DNA, at least one other person feels the same way.

A TikTok user named Spritely has shared her rendition of the ‘Back’s hit “Rockstar” sung as if it were a Del Rey song, replacing Chad Kroeger‘s much-memed voice with airy, ethereal vocals akin to the “Summertime Sadness” artist’s singing.

The video made its way to Nickelback, who shared Spritely’s version in a Facebook post.

“Spritely has us wondering what our other songs would sound like if they were sung by Lana Del Rey,” the caption reads. “Amazing job.”

We can only hope that Del Rey, like SZA, is secretly a big Nickelback fan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Nickelback approves of Lana Del Rey-style “Rockstar” cover appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.