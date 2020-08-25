Next Year’s County Budget Lower Than Current One
Lincoln, NE (August 25, 2020) A new county budget was adopted Tuesday. It’s just shy of $201 Million dollars, and is down 1 1/3% from the current year’s spending.
Budget Director Dennis Meyer said an $11 Million dollar budget gap was closed by scrapping 12 new hires that had been requested by Department heads, cutting the county engineer’s request for paving and bridges, and reducing each department budget by 1 percent.
County Engineer Pam Dingman said the cut to her budget means 12 damaged bridges will remain closed for another year, and Lancaster County will have no new paving in the coming year.