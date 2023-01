Next U.S. Senator From Nebraska To Be Named Thursday

Lincoln, NE (January 11, 2023) Governor Jim Pillen will reveal his choice to fill Nebraska’s vacant U.S. Senate Seat Thursday morning. Pillen has scheduled a 9:30 A.M. announcement in the Governor’s Office.

At least nine people applied for the vacant Senate seat. They include former Governor Pete Ricketts, former state senator Brett Lindstrom, Pinnacle Bank Chairman Sid Dinsdale, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce President Brian Slone, former State Agriculture Director Greg Ibach, Republican congressional candidate John Glen Weaver, Attorney Ann Ashford, former western Nebraska TV newscaster Melanie Standiford, and Omaha broadcaster Tom Becka.

The person named will replace Ben Sasse, who resigned Sunday to become President of the University of Florida.