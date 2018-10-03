Next Household Hazardous Waste Collection

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY OCTOBER 6TH
Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to clean out unwanted chemicals by bringing
their household hazardous waste to a collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 6th at Lincoln
Lancaster County Health Department’s South parking lot at 3140 N Street.
Accepted items include pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint
thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick
powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids,
and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers. A complete list of accepted items is
available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: household).
Items NOT accepted include latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines
and pharmaceutical waste, electronics and batteries. For information on recycling these and other
materials, check the “Waste Reduction and Recycling Guide” at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: recycle
guide). No business waste will be accepted.
The event is free of charge to Lincoln and Lancaster County residents. Donations are accepted at the
collection.
The household hazardous waste program is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of
Environmental Quality.
