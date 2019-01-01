New Years Resolutions

To be completely honest, I’m not a fan. I think you should be pursuing your goals all the time, and that this is just a day to relax and be grateful that we’re still alive.

That being said, I do have some intentions, and I’d love to know yours!

Drink more water – Seriously, I need it. Like 100 oz a day. No joke. It helps with EVERYTHING from sleep to feeling energized to getting rid of those dark circles under your eyes (you know. the ones you have after all the drinking you did last night?) Cook new recipes every month – Specific, but I want to both try new things and LEARN them to fill up my cookbooks. Be more mindful – Really just stop and smell the roses, whenever I can, in every way.

HAPPY NEW YEAR, Blaze Army. I’m damn thankful for you.