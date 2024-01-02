New Year’s Garage Fire in NW Lincoln Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 2)–A fire fully engulfed a detached garage at a vacant Belmont area home shortly after midnight Monday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman tells KFOR News the fire near 11th and Furnas left about $50,000 damage to the garage. Lierman says this location apparently has seen problems in the past, since the home is vacant.

It’s believed the fire may have been started by transients, but that remains under investigation. No one was hurt.