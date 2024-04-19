New Years Day’s Ash Costello guests on new Lacuna Coil song, “In the Mean Time”

New Years Day front woman Ash Costello is featured on a new song from Lacuna Coil called “In the Mean Time.”

The Italian outfit calls the track a “reflection on how much our society has generally ‘lost the plot.’”

“We are living in really mean times filled with unhappy people: lonely, anxious, depressed, destructive,” Lacuna Coil says. “The pressure that crushes from the outside doesn’t allow to see things with the right clarity.”

“This song is like group therapy: not a lamentation but acceptance that once broken, it’s hard to put oneself back together again,” the group continues. “We need to take our mind off all the inescapable toxicity and find that there’s so much more to this life… and know that in the meantime, everything cannot be aligned. We invited Ash Costello to feature on the track and we’re thrilled she came on board adding exactly what we needed for this song with her warm voice and charisma.”

You can listen to “In the Mean Time” via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

New Years Day released a new album, Half Black Heart, in March.

