New Years Day premieres new single, “Vampyre”

New Years Day has premiered a new single called “Vampyre.”

“This is a song for anyone out there who has fought or is fighting a narcissistic personality in their life,” the “Shut Up” rockers say. “Those people drain you of so much, and we’re here to say that you are strong enough to fight and come out on top stronger than ever.”

You can listen to “Vampyre” now via digital outlets.

“Vampyre” follows New Years Day’s 2022 single “Hurts Like Hell.” The group’s most recent album is 2019’s Unbreakable.

New Years Day will be hit the road in November alongside In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills and Avatar.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.