New UNL Arts & Sciences Dean Named

Mark Button has been named the new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. He will also hold a faculty position as a professor of political science.

Button is scheduled to begin the position on July 1, pending approval by the University Board of Regents. Donde Plowman, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer, made the announcement Tuesday.

“Mark has deep experience as a department executive officer, is an acclaimed scholar, and is committed and passionate for the liberal arts and land-grant missions”Plowman said. “I am excited for the future of the College of Arts and Sciences and for our campus under his leadership.”

Button comes to Nebraska from the University of Utah, where he has been department chair, associate chair, and director of graduate studies.

“I strongly believe in the mission and values of a robust liberal arts education that integrates the sciences, humanities and social sciences in research and teaching,” Button said. “I have great respect for the values and commitments of Nebraska’s land-grant mission, and I’m excited to embark on this leadership opportunity with the university.”

The College of Arts and Sciences is UNL’s largest college.

Button has a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in peace studies from the University of Oregon. His doctorate in political science is from Rutgers University. He has written two scholarly books and numerous articles that focus on political ethics, deliberative democracy, and the history of moral and political thought.

