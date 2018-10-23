New Troopers To Graduate Friday

The 59th Basic Recruit Class of the Nebraska State Patrol will graduate at 10:00 a.m., Friday. The ceremony will be held in the Rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol.

Remarks will be provided by Governor Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson, and Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. Secretary of State John Gale will administer the Oath of Office.

NSP officers perform a wide variety of duties in addition to writing speeding tickets and investigating accidents. They include working with communities on public safety [rpkects. enforcing traffic, criminal and drug laws, investigating crimes, and enforcing regulations commercial motor carriers such as trucks and buses.

“Pro Bono Publico” is the NSP motto and is Latin meaning “For the Good of the Public”.

