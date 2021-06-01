New track from DLR

David Lee Roth is one of my favorite singers/front men. He was amazing to watch live either in Van Halen or as a solo artist. I was fortunate enough to see a few of the solo shows after he left Van Halen.
David has released a new track called “Giddy Up.” The song was one of five included in “Diamond” Dave’s 2020 online comic, The Roth Project. It was recorded with guitarist John 5 long time drummer Greg Bissonette, Brett Tuggle on keyboard and Luis Conte on percussion. There’s no word as to whether the song will be a teaser for a new DLR album.
Have a listen. I wasn’t really sure when the song first started but by the end I thought it was decent. What do you think?