New State Senator Named

Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Andrew La Grone, an attorney and small business owner from Gretna, to fill an upcoming vacancy in Legislative District 49. He’ll replace Senator John Murante, who has been elected State Treasurer.

“Andrew’s experience in private practice and work with the Unicameral make him well-prepared to represent the people of District 49,” said Governor Ricketts. “He is a solid conservative who will push to cut taxes, protect public safety, and champion pro-life policy.”

“I am deeply honored by the Governor’s appointment,” said La Grone. “I will be a voice for Gretna and western Sarpy County in the Legislature. The people can count on me to put District 49’s conservative principles to work.”

La Grone, 28, is the founder of La Grone Law, LLC and legal counsel to the Government, Military, and Veterans Affairs Committee in the Nebraska Legislature. Previously, he has clerked for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and a private law firm. The appointment is effective January 9.