New State Fire Marshall Expected To Be Appointed

(KFOR NEWS December 28, 2022) Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen will be appointing Shane Hunter as the Nebraska State Fire Marshal.

“I am looking forward to working with Shane to lessen the undue burdens facing our volunteer fire departments and paramedics serving Nebraskans,” said Governor-elect Pillen. “Our job is to inspire our volunteers, not burden them, so they can continue their work to keep us safe.”

Hunter is currently the Vice President of Safety, Security, and Business Continuity for Metropolitan Utilities District. He has over 25 years of experience in the fire and emergency response services, including with the Omaha Fire Department as an Assistant Fire Chief, Battalion Fire Chief, and Fire Captain. Previously, Hunter served with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, where he gained wildland firefighting experience.

Hunter is a veteran of the United States Air Force. He has received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Fire Science, a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Leadership, and a Master of Science Degree in Security Management.

