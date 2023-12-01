New Sign Unveiled for Sandhills Global Event Center

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 1)–The new sign is up at 84th and Havelock for the Sandhills Global Event Center, where a ribbon-cutting took place Friday morning.

Sandhills Global outreach coordinator Jim Hansen tells KFOR News their ag-based platforms are compatible with what the event center offers, such as machinery trader and expos. A ribbon-cutting for the new name also kicked off a $10 million Fairgrounds Infrastructure Modernization project through 2026 that was recently was awarded a $5 million State Shovel Ready Grant.

Sandhills purchased the naming rights to the Event Center earlier this year.