New Segments Open Today For Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR NEWS October 18, 2022) Starting today (Tuesday), 120th Street, north of Saltillo Road, will reopen to through traffic in a new configuration.

Traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 will continue in the single-lane configuration in both directions, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Highway 2 eastbound traffic will continue to use the new Nebraska Highway lanes, take a left turn onto the N-2 eastbound ramp, and continue east on N-2 or to 120th Street. N-2 westbound traffic will continue to use the off-ramp to the new Nebraska Highway, take a right turn onto Nebraska Highway, and continue onto the existing N-2 westbound lanes.

Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at ndot.info/TweetLSB and http://www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to buckle up.

