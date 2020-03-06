New Report Finds Low Number of Six-Figure Jobs in Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS March 6, 2020) Earning a six-figure income is a goal for many Americans, but few actually achieve it.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), less than 7% of American workers are employed in occupations paying a median salary of $100,000 or more.
1.6% of workers in the Lincoln, NE metro have jobs that typically pay six figures or more:
- Share of employment in six-figure occupations: 1.6%
- Percent change in six-figure employment (2015-2018): 18.7%
- Total employment in six-figure occupations: 2,670
- Median annual wage across all occupations: $37,960
- Most over-indexed six-figure occupation: Economics Teachers, Postsecondary
- Highest-paying six-figure occupations: Chief Executives; Anesthesiologists; Family and General Practitioners
While the median earnings across all occupations in the U.S. is $38,640, some occupations pay far more. Nationally, general and operations managers are among the most popular occupations with median annual earnings over $100,000. Nearly 2.3 million American employees work as general and operations managers. Other six-figure jobs employing large numbers of Americans include tech jobs (software developers and computer and information systems managers) and jobs in the healthcare industry (pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants).
For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results for all metros, you can find the original report on Volusion’s website: https://www.volusion.com/blog/cities-with-the-most-six-figure-jobs/
READ MORE: