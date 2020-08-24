New Record For Baseball Card
(KFOR NEWS August 24, 2020) A mint-condition Mike Trout rookie card has now become the highest-selling sports card of all time, selling for $3,936,000 on Saturday!
The 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfactor signed rookie card broke the previous highest selling sports card’s record, which was a 1909 Honus Wagner card sold in 2016 for $3.12 million.
Those Mike Trout baseball cards are a money-maker; ESPN says a rare Trout Red Refractor card was just sold last May for nearly $1 million!
