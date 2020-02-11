New Proposed Legislation to Help with Medical Surprise Billing
One member of the legislature wants to protect emergency room patients from surprise medical bills.
Senator Adam Morfeld of Lincoln says many people are ambushed after going to an emergency room that is in your network, but receive care from a doctor who isn’t. “Imagine a situation where you have to go to the emergency room, in many cases you are unconscious or unable to make a choice of emergency room or hospital you go to,” said Morfeld.
Morefeld’s proposed LB-997 includes a formula for working out so-called balance-billing situations that he says will be fair to insurance companies and doctors, but keep the patient from paying unfairly large bills.
New figures from Kaiser-Permanente Health Care, presented at Tuesday’s hearing, said that as many as 20% of all emergency room patients receive large surprise bills. Morfeld said this balance billing places significant financial stress on people, and sometimes results in medical bankruptcies.
Molly McCleery, Director of the Healthcare Access System at Nebraska Applseed, gave support saying “we think this is a huge step forward in giving consumer protection in emergency situations.”
Andy Hale with the Nebraska Hospital Association spoke in opposition to LB-997 saying that there is no way to accept the consumer submitted lower payment. “Most hospital systems receive payments electronically, which are automatically deposited with no method of accepting or denying the payment.”
Robert Bell, registered lobbyist with the Nebraska Insurance Federation, stood in a neutral capacity and said “anytime we have an opportunity to sit down and discuss a reasonable method to resolve the issues in the marketplace, is a great opportunity.”
