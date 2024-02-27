New Proposal for Locations Temporary StarTran Transfer Center

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 27)—New proposed locations for a temporary StarTran transfer center at 11th and “L” Streets will not occupy parking stalls along 11th between “L” and “K” Streets.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott on Tuesday said the new proposal moves two proposed bus transfer areas along the south curb of the Carriage Park parking garage and the other four proposed transfer areas would be along the south and east curbs of the former Settell’s Printing building.