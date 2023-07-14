New Pro Volleyball Team In Omaha To Call CHI Health Center Their Home Court

OMAHA–(KFOR July 13)–Nebraska Pro Volleyball announced Thursday it will make the 18,000-seat CHI Health Center Omaha the home for its women’s pro volleyball team in the brand new Pro Volleyball Federation.

Diane Mendenhall, who spent 12 years in the University of Nebraska volleyball program, is the president of Nebraska Pro Volleyball. She says the new team in Omaha will put a good team on the floor with a roster that includes a couple of former Huskers to compete during their 24-game schedule.

“We have All-Americans, we have national champions,” Mendenhall said. “We have players who are participating on the national team right now and former Olympians.”

The CHI Health Center is no stranger to mega-sized volleyball crowds, packing the place for Nebraska-Creighton games and the NCAA Final Four. Mendenhall believes local ownership will give Nebraska Pro Volleyball a long-lasting spot on the area’s sports calendar.

“It’s exactly like the NFL, NBA, MLB, where the communities are invested with local ownership,” Mendenhall said. “That’s what gives it staying power because it’s owned by the communities.”

Other clubs currently Pro Volleyball Federation are Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando, Grand Rapids and Columbus, Ohio.