New Planning Commissioner Named
Lincoln, NE (June 25, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced her nomination of Pablo Cervantes to fill a vacant position on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission. If approved by the City Council and County Board, Cervantes would fill a seat recently vacated by Shams Al-Badry, who has moved out of state. That term ends in 2025.
“Pablo Cervantes is a recognized leader in Lincoln who dedicates so much of his time to creating opportunities for others to succeed and our city to thrive. I am grateful he is willing to serve as our newest Planning Commissioner,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.
Cervantes is the owner of Casa Properties and Casa Property Management, businesses which own, lease, and manage both multifamily residential properties and residential real estate for investors. Cervantes also owns Jefe, a business that provides maintenance and repairs, as well as commercial cleaning and janitorial services. In addition, Cervantes is employed by Lincoln Public Schools (LPS) as a Latino Youth Development Advocate. In that role, he partners with Latino students and families to develop leadership skills and increase graduation rates. From 2004 to 2018, Cervantes served as Migrant Education Coordinator for LPS.
“I have a passion and a responsibility to help maintain and enhance the quality of life in our city for all residents,” Cervantes said. “As an immigrant, small business owner, educator, and father, I hope to bring a unique and valuable perspective to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.”
The Planning Commission is nine-member body responsible for advising the City Council and County Board on planning and development matters. The Mayor appoints members for six-year staggered terms with concurrence of the City Council and County Board.