New Parks And Rec Program Challenges Residents To Explore Lincoln
KFOR News Lincoln NE (April 3, 2021) Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond kicked off Thursday April 1st and will run through April 30th. Passports for the program are being distributed from Pioneers Park Nature Center, the International Quilt Museum, University of Nebraska State Museum, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center and the Lux Center for the Arts. Participants can visit each location and follow activity instructions provided in the official passport. In exchange for completing a task participants earn a stamp. After all of the stamps are collected a a photo of the completed passport can be submitted to [email protected] to be entered for a chance to win prizes. For more information, call Jamie Kelley, Pioneers Park Nature Center at 402-441-8708.