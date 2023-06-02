New Pantera vinyl picture disc box set announced

A new Pantera box set will be released on July 21.

Dubbed The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000, the package includes the last five records from the “Walk” metallers — 1990’s Cowboys from Hell, 1992’s Vulgar Display of Power, 1994’s Far Beyond Driven, 1996’s The Great Southern Trendkill and 2000’s Reinventing the Steel — each printed on a vinyl picture disc.

Only 3,500 copies will be made, which will be exclusive to Pantera.com, Rhino.com and independent retailers.

Pantera broke up in 2003. Guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott was infamously murdered onstage during a 2004 concert, while drummer Vinnie Paul, Dime’s older brother, died in 2018 of a heart condition.

In 2022, Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown reformed the band with Black Label Society‘s Zakk Wylde and Anthrax‘s Charlie Benante in place of Dime and Vinnie, respectively. The group will launch a U.S. headlining tour in July.

