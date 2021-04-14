New Northeast Elementary School Construction Approved
(KFOR NEWS April 14, 2021) At Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Lincoln Board of Education, members approved bids from interested vendors for the construction of the new northeast elementary school planned near 102nd and Holdrege streets. The school for around 525 students is expected to open in time for the start of school in August 2022. It’s part of the bond issue approved by voters last year.
Of 4 bids submitted, it was recommended the project be awarded to the lowest bidder meeting specifications, which was Kingery Construction Co. of Lincoln for $20,163,000.
The Journal Star reports the building will likely to be named for longtime LPS teacher, Ada Robinson.
