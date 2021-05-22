New North Lincoln School Breaks Ground Sunday
KFOR News Lincoln, NE May 22, 2021) On Sunday, May 23, at 2:00 p.m. we will hold a special groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ada Robinson Elementary School. You are invited to this special event, or you can use any portion of our livestream (found on lps.org or at bit.ly/LPSLive). Speakers will include:
- Superintendent Steve Joel
- Board President Connie Duncan
- Board Member Kathy Danek
- Former student of Mrs. Robinson – Robert Eddins
- Ada Robinson’s daughter Tami Soper
At this time, Mrs. Robinson is planning to attend the event.
The location is the corner of N 104 Street and Shoreline Drive. Look for the giant tent.