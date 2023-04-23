New Nebraska Football Locker Room Named For Former Husker Fullback, Head Coach Frank Solich

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Apr. 22)–The Nebraska football locker room in the Go Big facility will carry the name of former Cornhusker head coach and standout fullback Frank Solich. The naming of the facility in Solich’s honor was announced publicly at halftime of Saturday’s spring game at Memorial Stadium.

The football locker room in the new facility will officially be named the Frank Solich Locker Room, presented by the Touchdown Club of Nebraska, Inc. The Touchdown Club made a generous contribution to the Go Big project with the request that the locker room be named after Solich. Nebraska Football is set to move into the new facility, adjacent to Memorial Stadium, in the summer of 2023.

Forever a part of the program. Introducing the Frank Solich Locker Room presented by the Touchdown Club.#GoBig | @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/HuMu3KcG2M — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) April 22, 2023

Solich was a part of Bob Devaney’s first recruiting class at Nebraska in the early 1960s and lettered as a fullback from 1963 to 1965. After a successful high school coaching career in Nebraska, Solich served on Tom Osborne’s coaching staff from 1979 to 1997, the last 15 of those seasons as running backs coach. In that role he helped Nebraska to three national championships, 11 conference titles and numerous NCAA rushing titles.

Solich succeeded Osborne as Nebraska head coach following the 1997 season. In six seasons leading the Nebraska program, Solich posted a 58-19 record, won the 1999 Big 12 Championship, and guided the Huskers to the 2001 BCS National Championship Game. Following his career at Nebraska, Solich led Ohio University to 115 wins in 16 seasons as head coach.