New Mayor Sworn in Monday

(KFOR NEWS May 19, 2019) City Council member and Mayor-Elect, Leirion Gaylor Baird, will be sworn in as Lincoln’s 52nd Mayor the evening of Monday, May 20 in the City Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th Street.

Four City Council members will also be sworn in at the meeting–James Michael Bowers will fill the District 1 seat vacated by Cyndi Lamm; Richard Meginnis will fill the District 2 seat vacated by Jon Camp; Jane Raybould was re-elected in District 3; and Tammy Ward will fill the District 4 seat vacated by Carl Eskridge. The new City Council will choose a replacement for Gaylor Baird’s At Large seat at a later time. Returning Council members are Roy Christensen and Bennie Shobe, both At Large.

The current City Council will have a short regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. That meeting will adjourn, and a second meeting will begin immediately with the swearing in ceremonies. The new Mayor will then preside over the election of Council officers, and the new Council Chair will preside over recognition of past Council members and a short meeting. Agendas for both meetings are available atlincoln.ne.gov.

The meetings will be immediately followed by a reception for new and former City elected officials in the Bill Luxford Studio adjacent to the Council Chambers. All events are open to the public.

