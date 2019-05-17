New Mayor and Council Members To Be Sworn In

City Council member and Mayor-Elect Leirion Gaylor Baird will be sworn in as Lincoln’s 52nd Mayor on Monday, May 20 in the City Council Chambers.

Four City Council members will also be sworn in at the meeting:

James Michael Bowers – District 1 seat vacated by Cyndi Lamm

Richard Meginnis – District 2 seat vacated by Jon Camp

Jane Raybould – re-elected in District 3

Tammy Ward – District 4 seat vacated by Carl Eskridge

The new City Council will choose a replacement for Gaylor Baird’s seat at a later time. Returning Council members are Roy Christensen and Bennie Shobe.

The meeting will be immediately followed by a reception for new and former City elected officials in the Bill Luxford Studio adjacent to the Council Chambers. All events are open to the public.

