New LPS Superintendent Reveals Mask Policy
(KFOR NEWS July 27, 2022) At Tuesday evening’s Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent, Paul Gausman, revealed his mask policy.
During his first Board meeting as superintendent, Gausman said he and staff have been meeting with the health department to review the Safe Return to School Plan for the next school year and how face coverings will be used.
“I want to be very clear that I think this school district has done an admirable job of navigating the challenges,” said Gausman. “At this time, we have been meeting with the health department and we will have a targeted philosophy in place. I ask you to remember that we have 131.41 square miles in this school district…what’s needed over here may not always be needed necessarily over there. We are going to make decisions based on the priorities of keeping schools open, keeping them all [students and staff] safe and using data and science for decisions.”
The first day of school for LPS students is August 15th.
