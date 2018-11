Lincoln Public Schools Resource Officers are about to begin their new middle school assignments.

Six new Lincoln Police SROs start Nov. 15. LPD’s current class of police recruits will complete their field training and begin their new patrol assignments in November, allowing LPD’s new SROs to begin serving in middle schools earlier than the original projected date of January 2019.

LPD’s SROs are elite veteran officers selected through an extremely competitive application process.