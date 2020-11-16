New Local Directed Health Measure In Effect Monday, November 16th
(KFOR NEWS November 16, 2020) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has issued a new local Directed Health Measure (DHM) that states any individual or entity which owns or operates any premises other than a residence, including but not limited to private and public educational institutions or school districts, shall require all individuals age five (5) and older to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose while indoors unless the individual is able to and maintains at least six (6) feet of separation at all times and is not in the same room or workspace from anyone else who is not their household member. The DHM also requires business owners to ensure their patrons age five and older wear face coverings any time they cannot maintain six feet of separation with non-household members.
The DHM goes into effect Monday, November 16 and continues until December 7.
The DHM includes exceptions. Masks are not required for the following:
- Is engaged in federal, state, or county government services in the location those services are provided;
- Is seated at a bar or restaurant to eat or drink, or while immediately consuming food or beverages;
- Is engaged in exercise and six (6) feet of separation can be maintained;
- Is engaged in an occupation preventing the wearing of a face covering;
- Is obtaining a service or purchasing goods or services that requires the temporary removal of the face covering during the service or the purchase;
- Is giving a speech, lecture, or broadcast to an audience so long as six (6) feet of distancing from other individuals is maintained and only while said speech, lecture, or broadcast is being delivered; or,
- Cannot otherwise wear a face covering because of a medical condition, a mental health condition, or a disability that prevents the wearing of a face covering.
Mayor Gaylor Baird said the City will continue to focus on education rather than enforcement, but will prosecute repeated offenses or deliberate non-compliance. Those who observe suspected violations should not call the Police or Sheriff’s 911 or non-emergency numbers. Those lines of communication must remain open for emergencies. Those situations should be reported to UPLNK either through the phone app or online at UPLNK.lincoln.ne.gov. Businesses with questions on the DHM may call 402-441-6280.
Effective November 16, 2020
Gathering Restrictions
- Indoor gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people or 25% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000).
- Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 75% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000).
- Gatherings include but are not limited to indoor or outdoor arenas, indoor or outdoor auctions, stadiums, tracks, fairgrounds, festivals, zoos, auditoriums, large event conference rooms, meeting halls, indoor theaters, libraries, swimming pools, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.
- Operators of any state licensed company which allows the consumption of alcohol while on city streets, county roads, or state highways, including but not limited to limousines, party buses, or pedal pubs, shall not be allowed to operate.
- Groups shall be no larger than eight (8) individuals.
- Any indoor or outdoor venue that holds more than 500 individuals must submit an event plan to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and receive approval before any event regardless of the numbers of individuals attending. No event not already approved shall take place until after December 7, 2020.
- Door to door sales are not allowed and no new permits will be issued for peddlers.
Allowed Must keep 6 feet from others
- Restaurants and bars can allow up to 100% occupancy but they are required to continue to space individuals, or groups of 8 or less, 6 feet apart (this will affect the ability to attain 100% occupancy). Patrons/parties must be seated at individual tables and be a minimum of 6 feet apart and remain seated at their table unless placing an order, participating in billiards, video games etc., or using the restroom. If a patron is not seated, they must wear a face covering. Employees such as wait staff and cashiers shall wear face coverings. Special requirements for disinfection must be followed.
- Self-service food buffets are allowed; Operators of buffets shall provide hand sanitizer for patrons to use prior to using utensils; and change utensils at least every 30 minutes.
- Establishments with arcade games, pool tables, etc. can allow individuals to play those games, but they are to make sure no more than 8 people are playing or congregating at one time and those people must wear a face covering while engaged in the game, and the establishments are to perform cleaning and disinfection at regular intervals.
- Barber Shops, Cosmetology Establishments, Art Facilities, and Massage Therapists may operate but must not have more than 25 patrons in a room or space at the same time. A minimum of 6 feet shall be maintained between all workstations. Employees and patrons must wear face coverings. Aestheticians, body art establishments, barbers and, cosmetologists may remove customer face coverings to perform services on the customer’s face.
- Private and public educational institutions or school districts are excepted from the prohibition on gatherings during any in-person education.
- Childcare shall be carried out in groups of:
- fifteen (15) or fewer children age 2 and under;
- twenty (20) or fewer children age 3;
- twenty-four (24) or fewer children between ages 4-5;
- thirty (30) or fewer children ages 6 and above.
To the extent possible, providers shall maintain the same groups of children daily. Child care providers, if wearing a face covering, can work with different groups of children.
- Gyms, fitness centers/clubs, health clubs, health spas, martial arts studios, and gymnastics gyms may operate gyms and fitness centers with up to 10 people or 50% of rated occupancy, whichever is greater.
- No indoor team contact sports, limited-contact sports, or non-contact sports activities, practices, games, or competitions for K-12 children, including but not limited to school and club sponsored events, shall be allowed until after December 7, 2020.
- Courts of law, meetings or sessions of the Nebraska Legislature, or operations of any other political subdivision. However, all individuals shall wear face coverings of the nose and mouth while present in any areas open to the public while in the Hall of Justice unless doing so would be contrary to the individual’s health because of a medical condition.
- Essential federal, state, county, and city operations
- Election offices and polling places on an election day
- Public utilities
- Congregate living settings, group homes, residential drug and/or mental health treatment facilities, and shelters
- Airport travel
- Residences and dwelling units
Those in these excepted settings should maintain at least six feet of separation between individuals as much as possible.
