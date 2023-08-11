NEW Killswitch on the Way!
August 11, 2023 10:45AM CDT
Killswitch Engage plan to have a new album ready sometime next year.
Guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz told Kerrang! the band has been working on music for “quite some time now” and plans to hit the studio after their current tour.
He added “I would assume new music next year, for sure.”
Frontman Jesse Leach recently said the band was taking extra time between albums for “quality control”.
