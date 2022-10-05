New Information Revealed In Court Documents Related to Monday’s Deadly Stabbing at a South Lincoln Apartment

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–New information was released on Wednesday in Monday’s homicide case at a south Lincoln apartment.

Court records show that a 15-year-old Lincoln girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend had planned to kill her 70-year-old father, a week before he was fatally stabbed. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Sallie Gilmer with first degree murder in the death of Jesse Gilmer, while her boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, is charged with aiding and abetting.

Jesse Gilmer’s body was found by Lincoln Police on Monday afternoon, after Sallie Gilmer called them and claimed she found him. Sallie and her boyfriend were arrested Monday night, following an interview with investigators.



On Monday around 4 p.m., Lincoln Police responded to The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th and Highway 2, after Sallie Gilmer called 911 and reported a stabbing. She told responding officers that she came home from school and found her father stabbed.

Officers found 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer Jr. had been stabbed to death.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gilmer, and her boyfriend Isaac Honigschmidt, started planning the murder roughly a week before it happened.

Gilmer told officers she “was stressed out from her parent’s constant fighting and Jesse’s mental abuse”, the documents state. According to the documents, investigators believe the plan was for Gilmer to commit the crime and make it appear she discovered her father dead after school.

The affidavit states Honigschmidt drove Gilmer home from school to carry out the murder, then drove her back to school for a short time. They then drove back to the apartment and called the police. The knife used in the incident was reportedly given to Gilmer by Honigschmidt for protection.