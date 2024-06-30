New Information Released into Friday Afternoon Shooting in Crete

CRETE–(KFOR June 29)–The investigation remains ongoing into a shooting that happened late Friday afternoon at a home in Crete, 27 miles southwest of Lincoln.

The Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday said Saline County 911 received multiple reports of an active shooter incident at a home in the 1200 block of Crestline Drive. Crete Police and Saline County Sheriff’s deputies first responded to the scene, where they could still hear gunfire. Several victims were found inside the home. Seven people were wounded and had been evacuated, taken to a Crete hospital. Two of the victims were taken to Children’s Hospital in Omaha, while one was taken to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln.

Four children, ages 3 to 10, were injured in the shooting and three adults, ages 22 to 43, were also wounded. Four of the patients were released from area hospitals on Saturday afternoon. All injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

The Nebraska State Patrol arrived at the scene on Friday and deployed their SWAT team. The gunfire came from across the street at a home located at 1810 Parkland Street, where they found one person dead inside. A shotgun was found near the suspect, now identified as 74-year-old Billy Booth of Crete.

NSP investigators were then able to begin their investigation of the scene. Investigators located an additional firearm inside the residence, but investigators believe the shotgun was the only weapon used in the shooting. Preliminary investigation shows that all rounds fired by Booth came from inside his house. There were approximately 15 people at the victims’ residence at the time of the shooting. Most of the victims were in the yard, but at least one victim was struck while inside the house on Crestline Drive.

The motive of the situation has not yet been determined.