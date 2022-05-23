New Information Released By LPD Regarding Two Weekend Shootings
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 23)–Two separate shooting events over the weekend in Lincoln, six people shot, two of whom died and three of whom are in the hospital.
The first shooting on Saturday morning outside a downtown Lincoln bar, a 22-year-old woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a 25-year-old man who is in serious, but stable, condition. A 26-year-old man was treated and released. That shooting appears to have stemmed from a fight that happened inside a bar before closing time.
From the second shooting case early Sunday morning at 30th and “P”, a 19-year-old man whose condition is also serious, but stable. When Lincoln Police arrived Sunday morning at around 2:20 a.m., a trail of blood led them inside the home. Chief Teresa Ewins on Monday morning said that a 42-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were found dead in the home on North 30th Street.
Two handguns were recovered from the scene. Right now, crime-scene techs and investigators are working to piece together video evidence and interviews.
Chief Ewins said they’re following leads. Nobody in either case is in custody at this time. Ewins added there is no evidence that Lincoln is becoming more dangerous.
“Our city is not becoming more violent,” Ewins said. “These are incidents that occurred in a small period of time. But I feel very confident they are not a projection of what is coming.
LPD is asking anybody who knows anything, or anyone who may know the shooters to come forward, either by calling LPD’s non-emergency line, 402-441-6000, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers number 402-475-3600.