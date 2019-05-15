New Information In 2014 Sex Assault Case In Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 15)–Lincoln Police are asking for your help in identifying a man wanted for a sexual assault in December 2014, after new forensic evidence has surfaced from Colorado.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says back on Dec. 27, 2014 around 11pm, a 58-year-old woman reported she was sexually assualted near 14th and “P”, after a man forced his way inside her vehicle. LPD collected forensic evidence at the scene.

Then in 2017, forensic evidence was collected by Denver Police from a burglary there that matched up with the suspect.

In April, Lincoln Police were contacted by Denver PD regarding the match and with the new evidence and surveillance photos, your help is needed in finding this suspect. Call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

